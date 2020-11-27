The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 575 on Friday from Wednesday as the Wyoming Department of Health issued new reports of more than 1,500 recoveries.
The Department of Health, in its coronavirus update, said it had received reports of 1,587 recoveries since Wednesday, the date of its last regular report.
At the same time, the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 920 and the number of probable cases increased by 92.
The numbers left the state with 9,858 active cases, a decline of 575 from Wednesday.
Natrona County had 2,198 active cases; Laramie County had 1,359; Campbell County had 1,074; Albany County had 1,068; Fremont had 656; Sheridan had 586; Sweetwater had 530; Goshen had 352; Uinta had 292; Park had 237; Washakie had 201; Lincoln had 196; Teton had 181; Johnson had 145; Carbon had 137; Platte had 107; Converse had 105; Sublette had 102; Hot Springs had 75; Big Horn had 74; Weston had 67; Crook had 59, and Niobrara had 57.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The increase in the number of recoveries meant that 21,700 people with confirmed or probable coronavirus cases have recovered since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March.
Every county in the state reported new confirmed case Friday, with Sweetwater County reporting 174 new cases. Campbell County reported 143.
The increase in confirmed cases brought the total seen since mid-March to 27,597.
The growth of 92 probable cases meant 4,176 such cases have been seen since the pandemic began.
