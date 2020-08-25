The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by seven on Tuesday despite the detection of 31 new confirmed and probable cases in the state.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said 38 patients were declared recovered from confirmed or probable cases on Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases in the state down to 632.
Carbon County had 130 active cases; Fremont County had 114; Laramie had 75; Albany had 48; Park and Sheridan had 38; Natrona had 37; Teton had 28; Goshen had 27; Campbell had 22; Washakie had 19; Sweetwater had 18; Sublette had eight; Hot Springs and Lincoln had seven; Converse, Crook and Weston had four, and Big Horn, Johnson, Platte and Uinta had one.
Niobrara County was the only county in the state with no active cases.
Health Department figures showed active cases involved 545 with laboratory-confirmed cases and 87 with probable cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The Health Department said 21 new confirmed cases were reported in eight counties on Tuesday: Albany, Fremont, Goshen, Laramie, Natrona, Sweetwater, Teton and Weston.
Laramie, Natrona and Teton counties saw the largest increase with four new cases each.
The increase brought to 3,089 the number of laboratory-confirmed cases seen since the illness was first detected in March.
The number of probable cases, where a patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, went up by 10 on Tuesday to total 545 probable cases diagnosed since March.
Of the 3,634 people diagnosed with confirmed or probable cases since March, 2,965 have recovered, according to Health Department figures. Of those recoveries, 2,507 were among people with confirmed cases and 458 were among patients with probable cases.
