CHEYENNE (WNE) -- The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming dipped for the third time this week on Thursday, falling by nine as the number of patients to recover from the illness since it was first detected in the state increased by more than 40.
Figures from the Wyoming Department of Health showed that the number of active cases in the state totaled 566, with declines reported in eight counties.
The active cases were seen in 454 people with laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus and 112 with probable cases.
As of Thursday, Fremont County had 115 cases; Laramie County had 94; Carbon County had 61; Park and Uinta counties had 44; Teton had 43; Albany had 33; Lincoln had 23; Natrona had 22; Sheridan had 21; Sweetwater had 15; Washakie had 14; Goshen had 12; Campbell had 11; Sublette had six; Big Horn had three; Converse and Hot Springs had two, and Johnson had one.
Crook, Niobrara, Platte and Weston counties had no active cases.
Declines in active cases were reported in Albany, Campbell, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Sheridan, Sublette and Sweetwater counties.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The drop came with 43 new recoveries reported during the day to bring the total number of people to recover from the illness since March to 2,366, including 1,969 with laboratory-confirmed cases and 397 with probable cases.
The recoveries offset the 25 new confirmed and 10 new probable cases reported across the state which brought the total number of people infected since the pandemic began in March to 2,958, including 2,449 with laboratory-confirmed cases and 509 with probable cases.
The new confirmed cases were reported in 10 counties: Fremont, Goshen, Laramie, Lincoln, Park, Sheridan, Sweetwater, Teton, Uinta and Washakie. Park County saw the biggest increase with five new confirmed cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.