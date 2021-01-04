Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 26F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 26F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.