The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 196 on Wednesday with the reporting of 235 new confirmed cases from around the state.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, also said the number of reported probable cases increased by 87.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries from laboratory-confirmed or probable cases increased by 126, leaving the state with 2,717 active cases, an increase of 196 from Tuesday.
Albany County had 431 cases; Laramie County had 411; Natrona had 372; Fremont had 256; Campbell had 233; Sheridan had 191; Park had 186; Lincoln had 88; Converse had 77; Platte had 57; Big Horn had 53; Weston had 47; Carbon had 46; Sweetwater had 45; Goshen had 43; Teton had 37; Uinta had 36; Crook had 33; Washakie had 26; Johnson had 22; Sublette had 19; Hot Springs had six, and Niobrara had two.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Of the 20 counties reporting increases in confirmed cases, Fremont County saw the largest increase at 43 cases. Laramie County reported 32 new cases.
The growth in confirmed cases brought the total seen since the first case was detected in Wyoming in mid-March to 8,305.
The number of probable cases totaled 1,543 Wednesday with the reporting of 87 new cases.
The number of people to have recovered from confirmed or probable cases totaled 7,070 on Wednesday with new reports of 126 recoveries.
