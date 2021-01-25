As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March stood at 43,443, an increase of 292 cases over Friday's 43,151.
The number of active coronavirus cases in the state was 1,756, an increase of 60 cases over Friday's 1,696.
Teton County had the greatest increase in the number of new laboratory-confirmed cases, reporting 61; Natrona County had 51; Fremont County had 31; Sweetwater County had 27; Laramie County had 21; both Campbell and Carbon counties reported 17 new cases; Uinta County had 15; Park County had 14; Albany County had 13; Washakie County reported six new cases; Hot Springs County had five; Big Horn County had four; Goshen and Sublette counties had three new cases each; Sheridan County had two; Converse, Crook and Lincoln counties had one new case each; and Johnson and Platte reported no new cases.
The Health Dept. showed a decrease of one case in Niobrara County.
