As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March stood at 44,304, an increase of 182 cases over Saturday's 44,122.
The number of active coronavirus cases in the state was 1,313, an increase of 186 cases over Saturday's 1,127.
For this reporting period, Natrona County was up 40 cases; the number of cases in Teton County increased by 38; Fremont County had 21 new cases; Park and Sweetwater counties had 14 each; Campbell County had ten; Carbon County had seven; Albany and Goshen counties each reported five new cases; Big Horn, Laramie and Platte counties had four cases; Lincoln, Sheridan and Uinta counties had three; Sublette and Washakie counties had two each; Crook, Johnson, Niobrara and Weston counties all reported one new case; only Hot Springs County had no new cases during this period.
The Department of Health showed a decrease of one case in Converse County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.