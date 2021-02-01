Wyoming’s active cases of coronavirus declined Monday, falling by more than 160 with an increase of more than 300 in the number of reported recoveries.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, reported 150 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus and a decline of five probable cases from Sunday. The department occasionally reviews is coronavirus data and adjusts case numbers to reflect new data.
At the same time, the department said it received 314 new reports of recoveries among patients with either confirmed or probable cases on Monday, leaving the state with 1,144 active cases, a decline of 169 from Sunday.
Teton County had 211 cases; Natrona County had 169; Uinta had 99; Fremont had 93; Laramie had 85; Sweetwater had 73; Campbell had 62; Albany had 50; Sheridan had 46; Lincoln and Park had 44; Carbon had 43; Big Horn had 27; Goshen had 23; Platte had 21; Washakie had 13; Converse had 12; Sublette had 11; Crook and Hot Springs had six; Johnson had four, and Niobrara and Weston had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Sixteen counties reported new confirmed cases Monday. Teton County had the highest number at 30. Natrona County had 28.
The new cases brought the total number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March to 52,057.
The number of people to recover from either confirmed or probable cases since March now stands at 50,317.
