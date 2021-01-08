The number of Wyoming’s active coronavirus cases increased Friday as the state reported 406 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said in addition to the new confirmed cases, it had received reports of 73 new probable cases.
The number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, meanwhile, increased by 330 from Thursday, leaving the state with 1,879 active cases, an increase of 149 from Thursday.
Natrona County had 266 active cases Friday; Laramie County had 239; Teton County had 171; Uinta County had 163; Sheridan had 133; Park and Sweetwater had 130; Campbell had 113; Albany had 98; Lincoln had 93; Fremont had 70; Big Horn had 54; Converse and Platte had 32; Carbon and Hot Springs had 30; Washakie had 24; Goshen had 23; Johnson had 22; Sublette had nine; Crook had eight; Weston had seven, and Niobrara had two.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New cases were reported in 22 counties Friday, with Teton County seeing the highest number of new cases, 86. Sweetwater County reported 45 new cases Friday and Park reported 43.
The increase in confirmed cases brought the total seen since the pandemic began to 39,882, while the number of probable cases seen since mid-March increased to 6,765.
The increase in recoveries left the total number of people to recover from the virus since mid-March to 44,279.
