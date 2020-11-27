PINEDALE (WNE) — The Wyoming High School Activities Administration (WHSAA) Board of Directors approved a face covering mandate for all winter sports and activities.
This mandate will be for spectators as well as participants and coaches.
Ron Laird, WHSAA commissioner, told the Roundup that this mandate would include athletes on bench and seated in chairs, coaches and officials.
Only the athletes participating in the sport out on the court, track or in the pool will be exempt until they return to the bench or locker room, Laird added.
Details on winter sports and activities guidelines are available at www.whsaa.org
