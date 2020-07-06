Indians participate in a health awareness run to mark World AIDS Day in Hyderabad, India, on Dec. 1, 201. New numbers on the global AIDS epidemic show some big successes such as fewer deaths and new infections. But there are also some tragic failures: Only half of children with HIV, the virus that causes the disease, are getting treatment. UNAIDS, a United Nations agency, reported last year's numbers Monday, July 6, at the start of an international AIDS conference.