ROCK SPRINGS -- The annual Labor Day picnic sponsored by the Southwestern Wyoming Central Labor Council, originally scheduled for Sept. 7 at Crossroads West Park in Rock Springs, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We made the decision to cancel the picnic for safety reasons after speaking with health care professionals. We look forward to the picnic every year but there is no way we can maintain everyone’s safety at this time. Please celebrate separately this year so we can all be here to celebrate together next year,” SWCLC President Monte Morlock said.
According to the release, in lieu of the food drive that accompanies the annual picnic, the Labor Council will be making a monetary donation to the local food banks, and it encourages everyone to do the same.
The Central Labor Council is affiliated with the AFL-CIO and works to improve the lives of working people, the release said.
