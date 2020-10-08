CHEYENNE — The number of coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 has grown, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).
An older adult Natrona County woman died last week. The woman was hospitalized and was known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.
Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 54 coronavirus-related deaths, 6,031 lab-confirmed cases and 1,061 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.
For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.
