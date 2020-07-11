Migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh state sit stuffed inside a goods truck on May 12 to return to their villages hundreds of miles away, during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India. In just three weeks in June and July, India's confirmed cases shot up from the world’s sixth to the third-worst hit country by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. India's fragile health system was bolstered during stringent monthslong lockdown but could still be overwhelmed by an exponential rise in infections.