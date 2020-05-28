A view of the Globe Life Field, the newly-built home of the Texas Rangers, with the roof open from a perspective along the third base line is shown in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, May 20. The large video screen at the top of the stadium shows upcoming high school graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 to be hosted at the park. The Rangers were supposed to have its home opener on March 31, against the Los Angeles Angels, but have yet to see one game played in it this season amid the coronavirus pandemic.