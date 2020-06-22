Ohio State's Baron Browning, No. 5, Chase Young, No. 2, linebackers coach Al Washington and head coach Ryan Day celebrate after a victory over Michigan in an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Nov. 30, 2019. Across the country universities have begun the process of playing through a pandemic. As athletes return to campus, what are they signing up for? Ohio State and Missouri have pledges they are requiring athletes or their parents sign before the players can take part in voluntary workouts at team facilities.