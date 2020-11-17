From left, April Joy, vocalist, Catherine Gallano, dancer and lead choreographer and Eric Roman, vocalist, cross the creek on a boat in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday, Oct. 28. As the coronavirus pandemic mutes Dubai's live-music scene, the Filipino show bands that long have animated the city's storied nightlife are being disproportionately squeezed. Many are out of work and out of money, struggling to survive in overcrowded dormitories at the mercy of employers.