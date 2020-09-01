A social distancing sign is seen on the floor as a midshipman walks to class at Luce Hall at the U.S. Naval Academy on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Annapolis, Maryland. Under the siege of the coronavirus pandemic, classes have begun at the Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. But unlike at many colleges around the country, most students are on campus and many will attend classes in person.