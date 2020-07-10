Fans wearing face masks cheer as SoftBank Hawks' Nobuhiro Matsuda, center, celebrates after hitting a solo home run against Rakuten Golden Eagles in the second inning of a regular season baseball game in Fukuoka, Japan, on Friday, July 10. Japan’s professional baseball league began allowing up to 5,000 fans into the games on Friday, or 50% of the stadium capacity -- whichever is smaller. Officials hope to allow the stadiums to be filled to 50% capacity beginning on Aug. 1.