ROCK SPRINGS – Health officials in Sweetwater County want to reframe the discussion on what is needed to slow the spread of the coronavirus and better protect the public. During an update meeting on Tuesday, speakers stressed the importance of making responsible decisions as a growing cost is already being felt among those who need care and the people who provide it.
Words of support and encouragement were mixed with blunt talk and sobering figures as Sweetwater County has seen its medical outlook deteriorate. After there the first two deaths in Sweetwater County in July, months passed without another fatality. However, eight people from Sweetwater County died of COVID-19 in the last month (See Page A2 for more details), and the number of new cases indicates more hospitalizations and fatalities are coming.
On Nov. 11, the Wyoming Department of Health reported 652 cumulative cases in Sweetwater County. By Dec. 1, the number had spiked to 1,800.
“We’re seeing a skyrocketing rise in cases,” said Dr. Jean Stachon, the Sweetwater County health officer who requested and was granted a mask mandate.
She noted how a short time ago, Sweetwater County was ranked 22nd in the state in terms of cases. Now it is third, only sitting behind Laramie County, which includes Cheyenne, and Natrona County, which includes Casper. The choices made over the Thanksgiving holiday will be reflected in local numbers in a few weeks.
Meanwhile, intensive care unit nurses are working 12-hour shifts with one day off a week, and contact tracing can lag days behind in advising people of positive results. She added that hospital staff said they aren't used to see so many deaths in such a short amount of time.
“Currently we are out of control,” Stachon said.
HOSPITALIZATIONS DON’T TELL THE FULL STORY
As of press time, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was caring for six coronavirus patients, and that doesn’t include the number of people receiving additional treatment at home or in a care facility. Hospital representatives explained how that is a greater responsibility than it may appear.
First, Brianne Crofts, M.D., warned no one can predict who will get sick, how severe the case will be, and for how long. While there are known risk factors -- like a weakened immune system, obesity, diabetes and a history of heart, lung or kidney disease – there are cases where people with none of those conditions are experiencing severe cases.
If cases do progress, she said those who are hospitalized for COVID-19 need increased care and monitoring compared to the average patient. In addition to more time required of nurses and specialists like respiratory therapists, patients may tie up a bed or ventilator.
“Some are here for a couple days,” she said. “Some are here for three weeks.”
Dr. Melinda Poyer of Sweetwater Memorial said one intensive care unit (ICU) bed would typically have a different patient every five to seven days.
When a patient lingers there for three or four weeks, it becomes a problem with morale, patient bed availability and staffing, according to Poyer.
With more people being hospitalized and for longer periods, Crofts said this could lead to the hospital being limited on what it can provide and where it can transfer patients when other facilities are similarly inundated.
“Our behavior is the only thing that will change this,” she said.
MAINTAINING GOOD HABITS
To reduce the spread in the community and the burdens on our care providers, the advice is to take extra time to wash hands, wear masks, practice distancing, limit trips or group gatherings, and stay home if sick.
Memorial Hospital CEO Irene Richardson said, “This is only going to get worse. We have just got to slow it down.”
She hoped that people will better comprehend the need to follow health guidelines, like wearing masks, and want to do their part because the alternative is that “our hospital will be overwhelmed. Our staff will be overwhelmed.”
Dr. Poyer said doing what we can to avoid getting sick and spreading it to others will lessen the strain on our medical resources.
“We’re doing the best we can in uncharted waters,” she said. “We’re not seeing the light yet.”
While vaccines are anticipated, they may not be available to the general public until the spring or summer.
Between now and then, she said she hopes people just do “what’s right for each other and our community.”
“I hope that’s what people choose to do,” Poyer said.
