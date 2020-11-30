Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy and windy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy and windy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.