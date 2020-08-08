A bison rubs against a bush at a wildlife sanctuary in Milovice, Czech Republic, on Friday, July 17, 2020. Wild horses, bison and other big-hoofed animals once roamed freely in much of Europe. Now they are transforming a former military base outside the Czech capital in an ambitious project to improve biodiversity. Where occupying Soviet troops once held exercises, massive bovines called tauros and other heavy beasts now munch on the invasive plants that took over the base years ago.