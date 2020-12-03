Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, No. 3, confers with quarterback Riley Neal as they take part in drills during an NFL football practice at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, on Nov. 25. The Broncos activated three quarterbacks — starter Lock and backups Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles — on Tuesday, Dec. 1, from the COVID-19 list to insure that the team has quarterbacks on the roster for Sunday's game against division-rival Chiefs in Kansas City unlike this past Sunday's game against New Orleans when the Broncos had no signal-callers to take the gridiron.