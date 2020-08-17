GILLETTE — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in many ways, some small and some significant. Count political candidates among those affected by the public health orders.
Some local and Wyoming national candidates have gone door-to-door to get their names out and messages across, while others are relying on social media.
The fundamental question this campaign season for candidates is should they go door-to-door to meet potential voter in person or respect that some people will not want to meet people at their homes, said state House Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette.
Barlow, the incumbent District 3 representative who’s seeking reelection in the Aug. 18 primary, has done some door-to-door visits, but said he mostly has sent mailers “because of the different time we’re in.”
Going to people’s houses isn’t as accepted in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Campbell County Commission candidate Dana Miller Eiland.
“I don’t think folks want to see us door-to-door,” added state House District 52 Rep. Bill Pownall, R-Gillette. “It’s a matter of one’s opinion. I am definitely not going to do that.”
He said he plans to attend as many public functions as he can to make sure he can answer questions and encourage people to contact him.
State Sen. Michael Von Flatern, R-Gillette, who has done door-to-door campaigning in the past, said he is only putting on door hangers this election season.
COVID-19 has impacted some candidates, but perhaps not as much as U.S. Senate Republican hopeful Mark Armstrong of Centennial, who contracted the coronavirus in March and was home for several weeks.
“Two months of my campaign were taken out of service by COVID,” he said. “For 10 days I was too sick to get out of bed.
“I’m behind the eight ball, let’s just put it that way, because I couldn’t run fundraisers and other things in March and April.”
For others, the pandemic has not impacted their campaigns this primary election season.
“I would have to say that’s been a nonissue,” Campbell County Commissioner Del Shelstad said about the impact of COVID-19.
Shelstad said he does not wear a face covering and people have been receptive when he knocks on their doors. But if people were to wear a mask in front of him or want to talk to him from 6 feet away, he would respect that.
Along with causing some candidates to reconsider the traditional campaign tactic of pressing the flesh, COVID-19 also has caused a lot of public events to be canceled or modified. Those are prime opportunities to campaign and be seen.
“I think the one thing that I kind was hoping for was an opportunity at the (Campbell County) Fair,” said Ronda Boller, county commission candidate. “There doesn’t seem to be as many public functions where we can meet and talk with folks.”
The fair was pared down this year, with many of its popular events canceled. Events that have happened were good, but not well-attended, she said.
Colleen Faber is running for her first elected term as county commissioner; she was selected by the Commission to replace Mark Christensen, who resigned in January. Faber is concerned about the lack of events.
“It’s helpful when people talk to you face-to-face. That’s the biggest challenge with COVID,” she said.
The lack of events also have affected Wyoming U.S. Senate and House candidates.
“We had plans for visiting many places around the state and going to rodeos and so on and so forth,” said U.S. Senate candidate Merav Ben David, D-Laramie. “In January, we had all our strategies planned out, which counties we’d visit, when we’d visit each.”
Ben David, however, has in recent weeks been able to attend some public events like the League of Women Voters forum in Gillette in June. She will continue to go around the state and appear at small gatherings while wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.
“We’re doing what we can to keep things under control,” she said. “When you travel between counties, some places don’t have a lot of (virus) cases and we don’t want to be responsible for bringing the virus with us.”
U.S. Senate candidate Josh Wheeler, R-Casper, rides in his truck, and if he sees someone will use a loud speaker and ask if he can approach them about his campaign.
“If they say yes, I will park and talk to them,” he said. “I’ve never been told no.”
“This has been an unprecedented year in every way,” said U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney in a prepared statement. “Much more of our work in Congress and campaigning has been virtual.
“When I haven’t been able to be with people in person, whether because of our intensified voting and hearing schedule or because of COVID restrictions, I’ve been glad to have been able to keep in touch with folks across the state through video meetings and conference calls.”
To compensate for a lack of door-to-door campaigning and/or social events, candidates have used social media to get their messages out.
“It’s forced a lot of online activity,” U.S. Senate Republican candidate Bryan Miller of Sheridan said about COVID-19’s impact on campaigning.
Cynthia Lummis, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, has hosted “teletown” hall meetings to connect with people and answer questions, said her campaign manager, Kristin Walker.
County commission candidate Joel Marquiss said he engages with people through social media posts on a variety of topics, including the economy.
Others have gone beyond Facebook, like Miller Eland, who created a website, and U.S. House Democratic candidate Lynette Grey Bull of Fort Washakie, who has produced podcasts.
“It’s definitely been a challenge to convey your passions over to social media and even to video,” Grey Bull said.
Wheeler said he would prefer to meet people face-to-face than campaign solely online.
“It’s expensive and I hate doing it because I feel like it’s a waste of money at times,” he said.
Aside from a lack of events and some hesitation to go door-to-door, candidates face other obstacles.
Martin Phillips, who is running against Barlow, said working full-time in the coal and railroad industries makes it difficult to get out, especially in a large district.
House District 3 goes through parts of Campbell and Converse counties.
To compensate, Phillips sends out mailers and keychains to prospective voters.
It would have been easier to give the keychains out at the state and county fairs, but with everything being limited it’s been tough, he said.
“That COVID has really put a kink in things,” Phillips said. “We’ll see how it turns out.”
Marquiss is trying to balance a full-time job and a baby on the way.
“It feels like I’m juggling chainsaws,” he said.
For others, finances are a consideration.
House District 52 candidate Bill Fortner said he keeps an eye on how much he spends.
“I don’t do anything too excessive,” he said. “I’m not wealthy or pretend to be wealthy.”
Boller said she also does not intend to spend much on her campaign.
“I’m frugal,” she said. “I try not to spend a lot of money. Hopefully that will get me where I’d like to be, but if it doesn’t, that’s OK too.”
Not having the financial resources as other candidates has been tough “and it’s given the advantage to folks who have name recognition in a big way and folks that have money to send out mailers, especially at the state level of campaigns,” Miller said.
The coronavirus has also affected people’s ability to donate since some have been furloughed or laid off and need to support their families, said Yana Ludwigh, D-Laramie, a U.S. Senate candidate.
For John Bear’s race for state House District 31, the biggest challenge is not being able to see how he is doing prior to the election as is the case in presidential general elections.
“It would be nice to know how we’re doing other than (receiving) constituent feedback,” he said.
Some candidates are waiting before hitting the campaign trail, like Gillette City Councilman Billy Montgomery, who is running to retain his Ward I seat.
As of now, he’s unopposed and said he will wait and see “what the primary brings before I spend money or do anything.”
At the end of the day it will be up to the voters to decide who moves on to the general election.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how it all shapes out,” Shelstad said.
