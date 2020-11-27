Western Wyoming Community College was able to use CARES funding for educational advancement and to help faculty accommodate students both in and out of the classroom.
The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the world, and Western is proud of the way its faculty and staff have diligently worked to ensure student learning outcomes are not compromised. Faculty, with the help of Western’s Center for Teaching Learning and Innovation (CTLI) and Information Technology (IT) departments, are able to strengthen their online practices and continue to be creative and innovative in the classroom.
“The disruption of COVID-19 has pushed many of us out of our comfort zones when it comes to education, but I can’t help but think about the positive outcomes associated with this discomfort. Not only has this pandemic required flexibility, fluidity, and resilience, I have seen students and faculty be very innovative and really capitalize on alternative teaching and learning theory and styles. We, as collaborators, will only grow from the challenges with which we are faced," stated Kasey Damori, director of outreach at Western.
Utilizing CARES Funds, Western’s CTLI and IT departments were able to purchase an array of technological support for faculty, staff, and students. Some of the new technology includes iPads for faculty to enable online teaching with built-in cameras and microphones, and Swivls – robot controls for the iPads to facilitate online learning. Swivls act as a “cameraman” by following the instructor in the classroom to provide the best experience via Zoom so the remote learner always has the faculty member in view.
Document cameras allow faculty and staff to share handwritten notes or physical items in a virtual environment. For example, free writing equations, or showing items close up to see within a Zoom session.
More new technology provides lab software to students online through a web browser. This allows students to access expensive and college-specific software, like AutoCAD, SolidWorks, and Adobe Creative Cloud remotely and online without the students having to make these purchases themselves. Additionally, new science and nursing lab simulation software was purchased, so students can complete lab work with peers while maintaining social distancing.
Communication technology was updated and newly obtained to keep students, faculty, staff and the community updated on important events including health and safety. The purchased technology also allows students to access resources on the cloud while at home attending classes.
Furthermore, the construction of a recording studio is in development for faculty to facilitate the opportunity to develop quality videos for instruction.
Not only has Western been able to provide faculty and students with new technology opportunities, the CTLI staff have been providing weekly instructional development for faculty so they can better leverage their new technology while implementing effective strategies and best instructional design practices.
Western has banded together and shared success stories, and not-so-successful stories. This has brought Western closer together in a collaborative way. To learn more about Western, visit westernwyoming.edu.
