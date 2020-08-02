A waitress serves a glass of champagne at La Grande Georgette restaurant in front of the cathedral in Reims, the Champagne region, east of Paris, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Producers in France’s eastern Champagne region, headquarters of the global industry, say they’ve lost about 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion) in sales this year, as turnover fell by a third — a hammering unmatched in living memory, and worse than the Great Depression.