Anna Hamilton, 43, center, poses for a photograph with her sons, Henry, 6, left, and Adrian, 7, right, in their home on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Decatur, Georgia. Hamilton is taking leave from her job at a small investment firm where she has worked for 12 years so she can guide her children through remote schooling. Looking back, she sees how childcare responsibilities, doctor visits, school pick-ups, lining up babysitters, often fell on her as the parent with the more flexible job.