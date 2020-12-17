ROCK SPRINGS -- Students in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 were asked to partner with local health agencies to promote safe practices to follow during a coronavirus pandemic. The winning submissions from each grade were spotlighted Monday at the school board meeting.
"Thank you to all the students who participated and submitted entries. Keep an eye out in the community for the winning submissions reminding everyone to mask up so we can keep our schools open!" the district said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.