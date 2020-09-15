SWEETWATER COUNTY – Last week school districts in Sweetwater County completed one month of classes without any students or staff testing positive for the coronavirus. The trend continued into a fifth week as the number remained zero as of noon Tuesday.
Western Wyoming Community College also reported it has not had any cases. It has launched a COVID-19 reporting dashboard at www.westernwyoming.edu/_resources/coronavirus-health-summary.php. The college said it will be updated every Monday with information from its COVID-19 self-reporting form.
County officials thanked the public for its cooperation in community health efforts, such as being cautious or keeping people home if they’re sick or have been potentially exposed.
"Your efforts made this possible,” a press release said.
Sweetwater County Public Health noted COVID-19 is very varied in symptoms and severity, such as fever, sore throat, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and headache, which also appear in other illnesses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that people stay home if they are sick and not return to school until they are symptom free for 24 hours.
"The only way to know if you have COVID-19 or not is to test for COVID-19," the release said.
Memorial Hospital of Sweetater County, the Castle Rock Medical Center and Sweetwater County Public Health have partnered to provide free drive-thru testing for systematic school staff and students. If families receive a bill for testing, they should contact them to resolve the payment as the cost should be covered locally by CARES Act funding.
The Sweetwater memorial swabbing station is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Castle Rock offers swabbing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Organizers said no referral or appointment is needed
