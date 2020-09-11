Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt, center, talks to players on Sept. 22, 2018, in Knoxville, Tennessee. A planned scrimmage turned into a scaled-down practice at Tennessee last weekend when the Volunteers were without about 35 players due to COVID-19. Pruitt said seven or eight players were in isolation after being infected and another 28 or so had been quarantined after it was determined through contact tracing they had been exposed to the virus.