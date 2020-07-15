ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College's Board of Trustees approved a plan for reopening and approved a $46,573,262 budget for fiscal year 2020-21. The college plans to start the fall semester on Aug. 24, with flexibility for all classes.
“When we were working with our first temporary budget, we did an across the board 10% cut,” President Kimberly Dale said.
Instruction expenditures are budgeted for $11,042,875 which represents 41.6% of the 2020-2021 budget. The institutional support expenditures are budgeted for $7,131,201.
The board passed the budget and showed support for the reopening plan.
Trustee Veronica Donaldson said, “I am proud of how well Dr. Dale and her team did.”
The fall 2020 semester will begin on Aug. 24 and end Dec. 11. Face-to-face classes will move online after Nov. 20. The reopening plan states, “the contents in this document are subject to change.”
Western’s plan covers situations they may encounter and how they plan on fighting those. The Board of Trustees and Dr. Dale stressed their first priority is the safety of the students and faculty.
