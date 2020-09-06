A laboratory assistant holds sewage samples collected from Utah State University dormitories on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Logan, Utah. About 300 students are quarantined to their rooms this week, but not because anyone got sick or tested positive. Instead, the warning bells came from the sewage. Colleges around the country are monitoring wastewater in hopes of stopping coronavirus outbreaks before they get out of hand. Utah State became at least the second school to quarantine hundreds of students after sewage tests detected the virus.