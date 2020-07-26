Lena Landaverde, assistant director of the Precision Diagnostics Center, heads to the new COVID-19, on-campus testing labs after donning personal protective equipment on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Boston University in Boston. Dozens of U.S. colleges are announcing plans to test students for the coronavirus this fall, but their strategies vary widely. Federal health officials discourage widespread testing on college campuses, but some researchers say it's necessary to prevent outbreaks.