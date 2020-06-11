The number of confirmed coronavirus cases diagnosed in Wyoming since the virus was first seen in the state in mid-March increased by 25 on Thursday with 13 new cases surfacing in Uinta County.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said the total number of confirmed cases detected in Wyoming stood at 793 on Thursday.
Uinta County, with a total of 48 cases, was one of seven counties to see new cases, the Health Department said. Others were Big Horn, Campbell, Carbon, Sweetwater, Teton and Fremont, where six new cases were diagnosed.
As of Thursday, Fremont County had 270 cases; Laramie County had 122; Natrona County had 73; Teton County had 71; Uinta County had 48; Washakie County had 34; Sweetwater County had 28; Albany County had 24; Campbell had 26; Sheridan had 15; Converse and Johnson had 14; Lincoln had 11; Carbon had 10; Big Horn and Hot Springs had nine; Crook had five; Goshen had four, and Park had two. Niobrara, Platte, Sublette and Weston counties had four.
The number of probable cases, those where a patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case but has not been tested for coronavirus themselves, stood at 216.
The number of people to recover from the illness since mid-March was set at 814 on Thursday, a gain of 10 from Wednesday. According to Department of Health figures, 622 recoveries were among people with confirmed cases and 192 were among people with probable cases.
The number of active cases on Thursday was 179, including 155 among people with confirmed coronavirus cases and 24 among those with probable cases.
