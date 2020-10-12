New laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus increased by 152 on Monday, marking the sixth consecutive day of triple-digit growth in the number of new confirmed cases recorded in the state.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said 39 new probable cases were also reported Monday, however, it also reported the number of patients to have recovered from both laboratory-confirmed and probable cases went up by 181.
The combined numbers gave Wyoming 1,690 active cases on Monday, an increase of 10 from Sunday.
Albany County had 278 active cases; Laramie County had 255; Natrona County had 204; Fremont had 159; Sheridan had 136; Campbell had 119; Park had 92; Lincoln had 84; Teton had 51; Big Horn had 49; Converse had 42; Sweetwater had 39; Goshen had 36; Carbon had 33; Platte and Uinta had 22; Crook had 17; Weston had 16; Johnson had 14; Washakie had 10; Sublette had nine, and Hot Springs had three.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Health Department figures showed new confirmed cases were reported in 17 counties. Albany County had the highest number of new cases at 33.
As of Monday, the number of confirmed cases seen since the first coronavirus case was diagnosed in Wyoming in March stood at 6,628.
The number of probable cases, meanwhile, increased by 39 Monday to total 1,174 since the pandemic began.
The 181 recoveries reported Monday brought to 6,058 the number of people to recover from confirmed or probable cases since March.
