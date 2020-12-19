The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 647 on Friday, with most coming from Campbell County.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said Campbell County reported 367 new laboratory-confirmed cases.
The department said the state recorded 119 new probable coronavirus cases Friday, while at the same time, the number of reported recoveries grew by 591.
The numbers left the state with 2,464 active cases, an increase of 175 from Thursday.
Laramie County had 364 active cases; Natrona County had 343; Sweetwater County had 323; Campbell had 267; Park had 165; Fremont had 140; Uinta had 110; Sheridan had 95; Teton had 90; Washakie had 77; Lincoln had 76; Big Horn had 73; Albany had 70; Converse had 50; Carbon had 41; Goshen had 39; Sublette had 31; Johnson had 25; Platte had 23; Crook had 22; Hot Springs had 19; Weston had 17, and Niobrara had four.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Increases in confirmed cases were reported in 20 counties. Campbell County reported 367 new cases, while Park and Sweetwater counties both reported 38 new cases.
Campbell County officials told the Gillette News Record that the spike was due in part to a computer glitch. The county also had new reports of 235 recoveries on Friday.
The increase in confirmed cases brought the total seen since the coronavirus was first detected in Wyoming to 35,760.
The increase of 119 in probable cases brought the total seen since mid-March to 5,599.
The total number of recoveries reported among patients with either confirmed or probable cases since the pandemic began stood at 38,544 Friday.
