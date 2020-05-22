GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Clerk Cynthia L. Lane said she plans for all election employees to continue working through the COVID-19 pandemic as they prepare for important upcoming elections.
“The secretary of state has been working closely with the county clerks, and the secretary of state has made directives necessary to ensure the proper conduct for the upcoming 2020 primary election because the danger of the spread of the novel coronavirus,” a press release said.
The secretary of state’s directive will require several changes during the 2020 primary election in order to help mitigate the effects of COVID-19:
— Sweetwater County will have seven polling locations. All registered voters will receive notification of their polling location for the 2020 primary Eeelection. If you need to update your address, please notify our office as soon as possible.
The seven polling locations will be as follows:
Green River Expedition Island and Pavilion: Precincts 1-1, 9-1, 9-2, 10-1, 10-2, 10-5, 10-7, 13-1, 24-1
Green River Catholic Church: Precincts 10-3, 10-6
Green River Recreation Center: Precinct 10-4
Rock Springs Civic Center: Precincts 3 -2, 3-3, 3-4, 3-5, 23-1, 25-1
White Mountain Library: Precincts 4-1, 4-2, 4-3, 4-4, 5-5
Western Wyoming Community College Rock Springs campus: Precincts 5-1, 5-2, 5-3, 5-4
Sweetwater Events Complex: Precincts 6-1, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4, 7-1, 7-2, 12-1, 19-1, 20-1, 21-1
— Polling locations will have sufficient floor space to accommodate social distancing protocols.
— Curbside voting will be available to all voters with special needs.
— All election judges will be provided with a face mask and sterile gloves to be worn at all times.
— An early vote center will be established at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River at 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way, open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday from July 13 to Aug. 17.
— A drop box will be located at the Sweetwater County Courthouse that may be used for voters to drop off their absentee ballots after hours.
— Voters may continue to request an absentee ballot by contacting our office.
If you would like to register to vote, request an absentee ballot, update your voter registration information, or have any questions or concerns, contact the Clerk’s Office at 307-872-3733.
