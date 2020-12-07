Mary De La Rosa stands inside a play structure in her home backyard, that once housed the now-closed child care program, Creative Explorers, on Wednesday, Oct. 21, in Los Angeles. When De La Rosa closed her toddler and preschool program in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, she fully expected to serve the children again some day. In the end, though, Creative Explorers closed for good. The story of De La Rosa’s program is being repeated across the country as the pandemic’s effects ripple through child care, disproportionately affecting Black and Latino-owned centers in an industry that has long relied on providers of color.