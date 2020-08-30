In this July 15 photo, from left, Collin Castore, owner of Seventh Son Brewery, and Tracey Ireland, marketing director of Rhinegeist Brewery, listen to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose speak about a statewide voter registration awareness program called Raise a Glass to Democracy at Seventh Son Brewing in Columbus. Thirty Ohio breweries have signed up to create a beer using a universal label to designed to promote voter registration. The label has the VoteOhio.gov website printed on it.