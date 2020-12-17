ROCK SPRINGS – Change is a common factor in the topics discussed at Rock Springs City Council meetings, but change prompted more anger, excitement and nostalgia than usual on Tuesday. The council listened to multiple protests about health orders intended to combat the coronavirus, celebrated the pending dismantlement of the gas chamber at Rock Springs Animal Control, and paid respect to the three councilmen attending the final regular meeting of their terms.
Councilmen Billy Shalata of Ward I, Ryan Greene of Ward III and David Tate of Ward IV and their families were praised for their hard work and sacrifice over the years.
Shalata thanked the public and the city staff for having faith in him and working together.
In 2021, Tim Robinson, Larry Hickerson and Brent Bettolo will take their place on the City Council representing Wards I, III and IV, respectively.
QUESTIONS OF LAW AND ACCOUNTABILITY
A protest of health orders that have been passed down by the county and state took place prior to the council meeting, and some of the protestors spoke during public comments.
Derek Van Brunt said he is a U.S. veteran who has learned the difference between a lawful order and an unlawful order, and he questioned the legality of the actions of the county and state health officers and Gov. Mark Gordon.
He criticized Police Chief Dwane Pacheco for enforcing the order he believed to be unlawful and said police had a duty to enforce state and federal laws. Van Brunt also expressed concern about struggling businesses that are further impaired by restricted serving hours. He said he doesn’t want to tie up limited financial resources with legal challenges, but he is considering serving one to the governor.
Justin Hilton started his address by shouting, “Heil Hitler! Heil Gov. Gordon and heil Mayor Kaumo!”
He called for the mayor and police chief’s resignation following Harold Bjork’s arrest for alleged riot and disturbance of the peace, verbal. Kaumo and Pacheco previously said they had an extended talk with Bjork and other protestors who were questioning mask requirements at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center. The two said Bjork was arrested only after he began to curse loudly in a public place.
Hilton said the mayor and Pacheco violated Bjork’s First Amendment rights. He expressed frustration with the health mandates and the people enforcing them.
“There is only so many ways to deal with tyranny in this world, and we’re doing the right thing right now by coming and grieving to you. That might not always be the case one day,” he said.
Dustin Aragon said city leaders are following mandates without question at a time when more leadership is required.
After public comments ended, Mayor Kaumo said the state has put orders in place that the city is expected to enforce in a common-sense way. He directed critics of the mandates to direct them to county and state officials.
Kaumo said they want the best for local workers and establishments.
“No one wishes to see the businesses suffer more than they have,” he said.
He encouraged people to support local establishments by giving them more business. He added that the city’s success depends on their success, or else they won’t have the sales tax needed to provide services.
Kaumo also lamented the amount of hate being displayed. He said death threats have been directed at him and his family, and the police chief received similar threats.
“This issue isn’t something that was asked for,” Kaumo said. “It was handed to us.”
He said they don’t need to come out on a platform that they’re not going to enforce this, and there is no one on the Rock Springs City Council who doesn’t understand constitutional rights.
“We would be the last ones to want to take them away,” Kaumo said.
He invited people to attend a public meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 22 to be hosted on Zoom to discuss the health orders, provide feedback, and learn more about the rationale behind them.
Those who are interested in attending the virtual education meeting can contact the Mayor’s Office at 307-352-1510 to receive a link.
REMOVING THE GAS CHAMBER
A resolution passed to accept a $3,000 grant agreement between the Humane Society of the United States and the city for demolishing the city’s gas chamber formerly used for euthanasia.
Kaumo credited Councilman Tim Savage for identifying the grant. In turn, Savage thanked Chief Pacheco, Amanda Salazar and Kaumo.
“The fact we were able to pull this off is just phenomenal,” the councilman said.
The gas chamber is expected to be removed by the new year.
“If there’s any possible way we could pack that gas chamber full of COVID, fill it will explosive and blow that damn thing up, I’m OK with it,” Kaumo said. “Let’s get on to a better year, I hope.”
OTHER BUSINESS
The City Council accepted property donations from the Mildred H. Collier Living Trust.
Kaumo thanked the family for its generosity.
— Steve Harton was appointed to his fourth term on the Fire Civil Service Commission. The vote was unanimous.
— No one commented at public hearings on the Rock Springs Housing Authority’s revised admissions and continued occupancy policies, flat rent schedule for units in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Assisted Public Housing Program and new administrative plan. Later in the meeting, the related resolutions passed.
— The city updated the job descriptions of collection operator/pretreatment assistant, pre-treatment and collection supervisor, water reclamation facility mechanics, wastewater treatment plant operators, laboratory technician, and collection system workers.
Kaumo stressed that these revisions were cost-neutral and that the city was not creating new jobs or adjusting people’s wages.
While going through the 14 job description, after repeatedly passing the revisions in a repetitive roll-call vote, when it came to the position of chief water reclamation facility mechanic, Savage slammed the table as he shouted, “Absolutely not! This is very upsetting to me!”
After stunned laughter and jokes about being woken up, the council returned to unanimously approving the job descriptions.
Once that was done, the council granted the Engineering, Operations a d Public Services Department’s request to fill a vacant water reclamation facility mechanic position.
— The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency received permission to apply for a $156,250 grant from the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants Program for the First Security Bank Building.
— The city approved a $18,519.90 grant award agreement with the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security to install six security doors with relating equipment and a $38,197 agreement to purchase P-25 compliant mobile and portable radios and accessories.
