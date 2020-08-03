ROCK SPRINGS -- A coin shortage is becoming a growing reality across the nation, including locally.
For example, the Kum & Go on Dewar Drive in Rock Springs signs posted on registers stating, “We are limiting cash transactions at this time.” The business encouraged card transactions, due to the coin shortage.
Walmart had similar signs with designated lanes areas for cash transactions in addition to signs recommending card payments.
WHY IS IT HAPPENING?
“As the nation's businesses have reopened, demand for coins has exceeded the available supply,” USA Today reported.
Bill Formanek, director of Western Wyoming Community College’s Green River Center said, “I think it has something to do about handling of change.”
While the U.S. Treasury estimated more than $47.8 billion in coins were in the market in April, up by more than a billion dollars compared to last year, the Federal Reserve has seen a significant decline of coins in circulation because people are not spending them as regularly at businesses, or businesses are not accepting cash. The Associated Press noted many places where coins enter circulation, like laundromats, banks, restaurants, or shops, have been closed or limited.
Troy Halstead a Rock Springs resident said, “I had asked my bank about it, and they said that the Federal Reserve had too many people out due to the so-called COVID-19 pandemic and can’t keep up with the demand."
Formanek said, “I heard that some people at the (U.S.) Mint that actually stamp out coinage were deemed non-essential employees and furloughed.”
Consumer spending is also an issue, as people are not throwing their money around like they used too, so the shortage is expected to continue.
“The Federal Reserve is projecting that we'll experience a gap between supply and demand that ranges from 2.3 billion to 3.5 billion coins each month through the end of 2020,” USA Today reported.
HOW TO END THE SHORTAGE
One solution is to keep using coins and exchange coins for bills to get more change back into circulation.
Converting change may be more difficult, according to USA Today, because “in the past few years, many big banks phased out services that would count your coins.”
In their place, retailers are coming up with their own strategies to help consumers get their change back. Kroger is putting “change” on consumer loyalty cards instead of giving coins back.
Multiple businesses have been asking customers if they would like to round charges to whole numbers, use credit or debit cards, or pay with exact change, all to eliminate the need for coins.
Rock Springs resident Tanner Varndell said, “I have noticed places asking for exact change if I am paying with cash.”
Another way to coins back into circulation are the Coinstar kiosks like those at Smith’s in Green River and Rock Springs.
USA Today quoted Jim Gaherity, the CEO of Coinstar, who said, “As lockdowns end, coin transactions and volumes through Coinstar kiosks are growing and, accordingly, we've been making more frequent coin pick-ups to help get coins back in circulation."
