SWEETWATER COUNTY -- School districts in Sweetwater County continue to report new coronavirus cases and quarantines.
Sweetwater No. 1 confirms new cases of COVID-19
Officials from Sweetwater County School District No. 1 confirmed three positive COVID-19 cases in the district on Saturday.
-- One staff member tested positive at Overland Elementary School, and there are no other students or staff being quarantined at this time, according to a press release.
One student tested positive at Black Butte High School, and there are no other students or staff being quarantined at this time.
-- One student tested positive at Northpark Elementary School.
“Six staff members and 10 students from various schools in the district are being quarantined at this time due to close contact. Most quarantine orders are from contact that was made outside of school. All families and staff of the affected classrooms and families and staff of the schools have been properly notified by the schools and (Sweetwater County) Public Health,” the release said.
With new state health orders for K-12 schools, if both the person who is positive with COVID-19 and those around them are both wearing masks, the individuals not positive will not be quarantined. The districted added if there are large gatherings outside of school and there is a positive case identified, all people at the gathering within 6 feet of the positive individual will be quarantined.
Infections increase in Sweetwater No. 2
A Lincoln Middle School student tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the number of positive cases in Sweetwater County School District No. 2 to four since Oct. 1.
Through contact tracing in the case of the Lincoln Middle School student, it has been determined that five additional students will need to be quarantined.
An additional two students and one staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus in the district since Oct. 1, according to Superintendent Craig Barringer.
One of the two students competes on the cross-country team at Green River High School. Through contact tracing, it was decided that the entire cross-country team of 20 student-athletes would need to be quarantined.
The other student attends Truman Elementary School. Contact tracing revealed that three additional students at Truman would need to be quarantined.
In addition, a staff member at Expedition Academy tested positive for the coronavirus. This person was already quarantined, so no other students or staff were quarantined.
Barringer said that all families of concern have been contacted in each case. Those with questions about the case at the high school can contact GRHS school nurse Michelle Cordova at 307-872-8328 or 307-870-3352.
Sweetwater No. 2 classes follow a “Smart Start” guide outlining education plans and modifications designed to address COVID-19 concerns. Schools are currently under tier one, traditional learning, with in-person classes and activities for most students at the same time. In accordance with current public health guidelines, students are required to wear face coverings when social distancing of 6 feet cannot be adhered to.
County health officials provide contact tracing and recommend quarantines for COVID-19 cases and exposures among students.
Preschooler tests positive for COVID-19
A child attending preschool at the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center’s Rock Springs facility tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center Executive Director Cristy Pelham, the child who tested positive, along with the other students and staff in the child's class will be quarantined.
Sweetwater County Public Health has concluded contact tracing, and no further health risk has been determined, a press release stated.
People can call Sweetwater County Public Health with any questions or concerns at 307-922-5390.
