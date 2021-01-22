SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County School Districts 1 and 2 recently gave updates on the number of students and staff out due to COVID-19, and School District No. 1 gave extra explanation about safety measures in place.
In Sweetwater County School District No. 2, "numbers of staff and students out for COVID-19 related absences has greatly decreased this week," according to Superintendent Craig Barringer. As of Friday, Jan. 22, there were 21 students and two staff members out due to COVID-19 throughout the district.
"COVID numbers have decreased over the past several weeks" in Sweetwater County School District No. 1, according to a press release. As of Friday, Jan. 22, 10 school district employees were out due to COVID-related reasons. School District No. 1 also shared a table with details on positive COVID-19 cases throughout December and January.
"If there is a spike or any health concerns, information will come promptly," the press release said.
Additional safety measures used throughout School District No. 1 include improving air quality by following ASHRAE and CDC guidelines and installing ionizers, air handler units and air filters. According to the press release, ionizers positively charge particles in the air, and the particles surround the protein spikes on the COVID-19, virus rendering them ineffective. This process increases the size of the virus so it can be picked up by the higher efficiency filters, which makes it effective in removing dust, pollen, bacteria, germs and viruses, the district explained.
UVC lighting is also currently being installed in school district buildings, and should be completed by the end of January, which helps to disinfect the air by killing bacteria, germs, and viruses by altering the DNA, the press release said. Every school is also outfitted with electrostatic sprayers and foggers.
School District No. 1 has also added a full time day person for disinfecting the restroom and high contact areas during the day, and district employees are currently being given the option to be vaccinated, according to the press release.
Sweetwater School District No. 1 nurses continue to work closely with Public Health and send out quarantine papers and information to staff and students who are considered close contacts. A close contact can occur due to a student or staff member not wearing a mask properly, a situation where a shield had to be used, or a situation where no mask was worn when within six feet of another individual for a cumulative time of 15 minutes over a 24 hour period. The District monitors and corrects individuals not wearing masks properly, as that can cause others to be quarantined, the press release noted.
"We ask that everyone please continue to practice preventative measures such as good handwashing, practicing social distancing, when social distancing can not occur, wear a mask, and avoid large gatherings. This continued effort has assisted in the drastic decrease of those affected," the district said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.