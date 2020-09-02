GREEN RIVER – Spacing requirements mean fewer people can fill the sports stands this fall at Green River High School and Lincoln Middle School. Restrictions for football, volleyball, and swimming and diving meets mean there won’t be general admission tickets sales as priority is being given to families of the players and performers.
“Due to Wyoming High School Activities Association, Wyoming Department of Health, and Sweetwater County School District No. 2 COVID-19 guidelines and protocols, there are restrictions set on the number of spectators that can attend LMS and GRHS football games, volleyball games, and swim meets for the 2020-21 school year,” a school district press release stated.
“Our goal is to ensure that we can continue to have our kids participate in fall, winter, and spring sports and activities and that parents will be able to attend these events,” the release added.
GRHS FOOTBALL, VOLLEYBALL, AND SWIMMING
“We anticipate large numbers of spectators at these events since there are various students involved. Outdoor events are limited to 50% of the facilities capacity or up to 1,000 spectators maximum and indoor events are limited to 50% of the facilities capacity or 250 spectators maximum,” the release said.
The school district noted that GRHS football games include marching band students, home and visiting football players, cheerleaders, and dancers.
“Therefore, we will be giving out three passes to the families of these GRHS students. The visiting football teams parents will be given two passes,” the release said. “All 3A and 4A school districts are following this similar process.
Any children or students who are attending these events must sit with their parents.
“There will be no general admission ticket sales for extra school district students or community members above and beyond the three family passes that are given to students taking part in the event, as our facilities will be near capacity and/or at capacity after all passes are handed out and all personnel and administration are in attendance at an event,” the press release said. “Volleyball and swimming events will be allotted the same number of family passes as football games and the same guidelines will apply.”
GRHS GOLF, TENNIS AND CROSS-COUNTRY
School officials said there are no restrictions on the number of spectators at golf, tennis, and cross-country events at this time as these events are limited to a small number of participants this year and we anticipate smaller numbers of spectators.
“If we begin to reach facility capacity or 1,000 spectators at these events, we will need to set limits at that time,” the release said.
LMS FOOTBALL, CROSS-COUNTRY AND VOLLEYBALL
“We do not anticipate any issues with spectator numbers at Lincoln Middle School events. All family and community members should be able to attend these events,” the release said.
If an event begins to reach the maximum 50% capacity for the facility or 1,000 spectators in attendance, organizers will limit spectators.
“We are asking, however, that elementary, LMS, and GRHS students do not attend LMS events without a parent or guardian. We cannot supervise these students,” the district said.
Families attending are asked to have their children sit with them.
GENERAL RULES
When attending LMS and GRHS events, face coverings will be required when 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.
“When sitting with your family and/or maintaining social distancing, no face coverings are required,” the release said.
Spectators should not attend events if they feel ill or have any signs or symptoms of illness. All spectators will be required to show that they have a face covering with them when checking in at entry gates.
“There are times at these large events when social distancing is difficult and we want to make sure everyone has a face covering for those instances,” the release said.
ONLINE OPTIONS
Green River High School home football games and volleyball games (freshman, sophomore, junior varsity, and varsity) as well as seventh- and eighth-grade LMS football games will be live streamed at nfhsnetwork.com.
