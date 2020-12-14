SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County public health officials and county leaders met through Zoom on Monday, Dec. 14 for an update on COVID-19 in Sweetwater County.
During the meeting, Sweetwater County's County Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon and several other other local doctors and health care providers gave updates on expectations for a COVID-19 vaccine in Sweetwater County and statistics on the county's current COVID-19 numbers.
Highlights from the meeting included these points:
— Vaccines against COVID-19 are coming to Wyoming and should reach Sweetwater County by next week. Five counties in Wyoming were set to receive the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, and were chosen based on the availability of ultra-cold freezers to store the vaccine. If the Moderna vaccine receives approval this week, it is likely that Sweetwater County will receive shipments of that vaccine by next week. Either way, Sweetwater County should have one of the two vaccines by next week.
— The first vaccines will be administered to health care workers and will not be available to the general public yet.
— Sweetwater County has had 615 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks, which is 25% of the county's total confirmed cases to date.
— Sweetwater County is currently ranked second out of Wyoming's 23 counties for COVID-19 cases; only one other county had more cases.
— Sweetwater County is averaging about 1,000 tests a week between Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and Castle Rock Medical Center with an over 20% positivity rate.
A full story with more information from Monday's meeting is coming soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.