LARAMIE -- Head coach Pete Cuadrado and the University of Wyoming women’s soccer team opened up pre-season practices for the upcoming year on Tuesday afternoon and will continue the remainder of the week at the Louis S. Madrid Sports Complex. They will alternate morning and afternoon practice for the next several weeks.
“We are very excited that preparations for the 2020 season are finally here,” Cuadrado said. “Our team was in full stride and playing well this spring season, and we performed very well in the two scrimmages we were able to play. The team had been preparing through voluntary workouts and have been looking forward to getting on the field again. This season will have some new challenges on our schedule which we’re excited about, and we also have some games from last season that we’re looking to turn the result over into our favor.”
Wyoming returns nine starters and 17 letterwinners from last season’s squad that went 7-7-5 overall and 4-5-2 in the Mountain West and earned marquee wins over conference foes San Diego State and UNLV. In all, the squad consists of four seniors, five juniors, 10 sophomores and 10 freshmen.
Entering his ninth season at the helm, Cuadrado has an overall record of 73-62-24 during his tenure at UW, 40-33-10 mark in league play and is the winningest head coach in school history. Fifteen Cowgirls garnered postseason honors including six First Team All-MW, one Second Team All-MW, two Honorable Mention All-MW honorees, four MW All-Newcomer selections, two Third All-Pacific Region and three Capitol One Academic All-District VII First Team selections.
Several individuals will be looked upon to contribute during the 2020 campaign, including the junior Indianna Asimus and sophomore Jamie Tatum. Asimus started in all 19 contests a season ago and tied for first in goals scored with six and points with 13. She also had 29 shots and 17 on goal. Tatum made an impression in her first season by scoring a six goals and recording a team high 54 shots with 34 on goal. For her efforts, she was named to the Mountain West All-Newcomer team. On the defensive side of the ball, junior Savannah Warner and sophomore Keelie Wortmann return to anchor the Cowgirl defense. Warner scored three goals and had seven shots while logging 1,599 minutes in 17 matches. Wortmann led the way in minutes with 1,759 and recorded two goals and two assists during her freshman campaign.
Non-conference play has been cancelled, and it is anticipated that the 2020 campaign will begin the week ending Sept. 26. Updates will be given as more information is made available.
