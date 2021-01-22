The deaths of another 21 Wyoming residents have been tied to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Friday.
The department said the deaths occurred between December and within the last week and that most involved older adults.
The new report brought the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been related to the coronavirus since it surfaced in Wyoming in March to 571.
The deaths included five Laramie County residents, three men and two women, and four Big Horn County residents, two men and two women.
Other victims included a Converse County man, a Crook County man, two Fremont County men, a Hot Springs County man, a Natrona County woman, a Park County woman, a Sweetwater County man and woman, a Uinta County man and woman and a Washakie County woman.
Also on Friday, Department of Health figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in the state declined by 214.
The department reported 110 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus and 49 new probable cases on Friday.
The department also said it had received new reports of 352 recoveries, leaving the state with 1,696 active cases, a decline of 214 from Thursday.
Natrona County had 300 active cases; Teton County had 255; Uinta County had 196; Laramie County had 161; Fremont had 107; Sweetwater had 98; Campbell had 90; Park had 82; Sheridan had 71; Albany had 65; Carbon had 38; Lincoln had 37; Platte had 35; Hot Springs had 33; Goshen had 29; Big Horn had 26; Johnson had 22; Washakie had 15; Converse had 14; Weston had eight; Crook and Sublette had six, and Niobrara had two.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 13 counties. Teton County had the highest number of new cases at 22. Natrona County had 21 new cases.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the pandemic began to 50,583.
Of that number, 48,316 have recovered, according to Department of Health figures.
