The number of Wyoming residents to die after being infected with coronavirus grew to 93 on Tuesday as the state Department of Health announced six more deaths.
The department said the six residents, all of whom had pre-existing medical conditions that made them susceptible to complications from the illness, died from late last month to within the last week.
Two of the victims, an older woman and an older man, were from Converse County. The woman lived at a long-term care facility and died within the last week and the man died last month. Both were hospitalized for treatment of the illness.
The department said an older Natrona County man who lived at a long-term care facility died last month after being hospitalized; an older Platte County man died last month; an older Sheridan County woman died last week after being hospitalized, and an older Teton County man died last month.
Also on Tuesday, the Health Department reported 340 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported around the state, contributing to a boost of 97 in the number of active cases seen.
The department, in its daily coronavirus update, said the number of reported recoveries from the disease increased by 349 on Tuesday, while the number of probable cases grew by 112.
Combined, the numbers left the state with 5,214 active cases, an increase of 97 from Monday.
Laramie County surpassed Albany County as the county with the highest number of active cases at 861; Albany County had 841; Campbell County had 760; Natrona County had 748; Fremont County had 365; Sheridan County had 250; Park had 242; Sweetwater had 155; Lincoln had 128; Platte and 115; Goshen had 99; Teton had 94; Uinta had 91; Converse had 83; Big Horn had 75; Weston had 66; Carbon had 65; Johnson had 52; Crook had 38; Sublette and Washakie had 33; Niobrara had 12, and Hot Springs had eight.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New laboratory-confirmed cases were reported in 21 counties. Laramie County had the highest number of new cases at 65, while Campbell County reported 57 new cases.
The increase brings to 12,399 the number of confirmed cases diagnosed in Wyoming since the first coronavirus case was seen in the state in mid-March.
The number of probable cases increased by 112 Tuesday to total 2,220 since the pandemic began.
The growth in the number of recoveries by 349 brought the number of people to recover from confirmed or probable cases since mid-March to 9,312.
