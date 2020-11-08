This undated photo shows John Bjorkman, age 66, who died in South Dakota on Oct. 20, 2020, from COVID-19. His family decided to share his struggle with the illness to warn people how serious the virus is. North Dakota and South Dakota have the nation's worst rate of coronavirus deaths per capita in the last 30 days. Despite advances in treating coronavirus patients, hundreds more people in the Dakotas have died in recent weeks than during any other time of the pandemic.