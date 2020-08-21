General of the Army Douglas MacArthur, Supreme Allied Commander, and General Jonathan Wainwright, who surrendered to the Japanese after Bataan and Corregidor, witness the formal Japanese surrender signatures aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945. Several dozen aging U.S. veterans, including some who were in Tokyo Bay as swarms of warplanes buzzed overhead and nations converged to end World War II, will gather on the battleship in Pearl Harbor in September to mark the 75th anniversary of Japan's surrender.